PU Inks Pact With JC Bose University For Research Promotion

Chandigarh, Faridabad (The Hawk): To promote Research and Development, Innovation, and Training in the emerging areas of Engineering, Sciences, and other allied areas, Panjab University, Chandigarh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad.

The MoU was signed in the gracious presence of the Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University Prof Raj Kumar and the Vice-Chancellor of JC Bose University Prof. Sushil Kumar Tomar.

Expressing pleasure over the academic tie-up, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tomar said that the MoU will provide a platform to the faculty members, researchers, and students of the University to work on collaborative projects in mutual cooperation with Panjab University, and it will benefit both the Universities. Through these academic tie-ups, the University's aim is to promote the research ecosystem so as to create more opportunities for researchers to conduct quality research in emerging areas.

On this occasion, Prof. Raj Kumar expressed the need to strengthen industry-institute interaction. He said that JC Bose University is located at the center of the Industrial hub. It can easily fetch industry-linked research projects where both Universities can work together and share their expertise to provide solutions to the Industry.

Prof. Raj Kumar offered the sports facilities of Panjab University to the players of JC University for their training. He said that Panjab University is a pioneer in sports and has world-class sports facilities. Panjab University is ready to provide mentorship to the sportspersons of JC Bose University. The PU team comprising of Director, Central Instrumentation Laboratory, Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Prof. Krishan Kumar Saluja, and Dr. Naresh Kumar from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, also held a meeting with the University officials and discussed the areas of collaborative research and mutual cooperation. In order to carry out and fulfill the aims of the Memorandum, both Universities have appointed coordinators, who will be responsible for managing the development and conduct of collaborative activities. The University coordinators would review the collaborative activity on an annual basis and annually prepare report.

Earlier, Prof. Tomar welcomed Prof. Raj Kumar by presenting him with a bouquet and a portrait. Prof. Raj Kumar also presented Prof. Tomar with a souvenir from Panjab University. Dean Institutions, Prof. Sandeep Grover, Director, Research and Development Prof. Naresh Chauhan, Registrar Dr. S.K. Garg, Dr. K.S. Arya, and Chairpersons of various teaching departments from JC Bose University were also present on this occasion.