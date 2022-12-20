  • Today is: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
India

PT Usha and Vijai Sai Reddy are nominated for vice-chairman panel

New Delhi (The Hawk): P.T. Usha, a legendary former athlete and nominee for the Rajya Sabha, has been named the panel's vice-chairperson.

"This is the first time a nominated member has been appointed on the panel," Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said while announcing the choice.

She has been nominated alongside YSRCP member Vijay Sai Reddy.

In the meantime, Speaker of the House Piyush Goyal sought Mallikarjun Kharge's apologies for his speech in Alwar.

Additionally, the Opposition pushed for a House debate on Chinese violations in Arunachal Pradesh.

