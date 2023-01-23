  • Today is: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
PM unveils model of Netaji memorial, names 21 islands in Andamans after decorated soldiers

January23/ 2023

Port Blair: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to be set up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, saying it will infuse feelings of patriotism among the people.

In honour of the 126th anniversary of Netaji's birth, Modi also gave the Param Vir Chakra honorees the names of 21 islands in the Union Territory.

The prime minister addressed the people of Andamans, saying, "Today, it is a proud moment for me as I address the people of Andamans because this is the land, where Subhas Chandra Bose unfurled the national flag for the first time in 1943".—Inputs from Agencies

