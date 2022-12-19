PM congratulates, Argentina wins 2022 FIFA World Cup

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina on their third World Cup victory, which occurred in 2022.

This will go down as one of the most exciting football games ever! Congratulations to Argentina for winning the #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They have performed admirably throughout the event. Millions of Argentine and Messi followers in India celebrate the amazing victory!" Modi tweeted, also tagging Argentina President Alberto Fernandez.

He also thanked France, the losing finalists, for their valiant effort, tagging French President Emmanuel Macron, who was present at the game.

"Congratulations to France for their valiant World Cup effort! On their path to the finals, they also impressed football fans with their skill and sportsmanship. @EmmanuelMacron, "Modi stated in multiple tweets.

After extra time, both teams were tied 3-3, resulting in a penalty shootout in which Argentina prevailed 4-2 over France.

