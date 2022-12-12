PM calls for international cooperation on Ayurveda

Panaji (The Hawk): On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged other nations to engage with India and contribute to achieving worldwide status for ayurveda, which he claimed teaches the system of living.

Here, the Prime Minister addressed the closing session of the ninth World Ayurveda Congress.

Also present at the event were Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, and Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

"Yoga and Ayurveda research is being conducted by institutions like the Centre for Integrated Medicines. These scholarly articles are published in respected journals. Recently, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and Neurology has published a large number of scholarly articles. I wish for all the delegates of the World Ayurveda Congress and all countries to unite to give ayurveda global prominence "Modi stated.

The Prime Minister stated that yoga is honoured globally as part of global health and wellness festivals.

"Yoga and Ayurveda have become a source of hope for the people today. Ayurveda offers us a way of life and how to be content. It teaches healthy living. Ayurveda is also a way of life "he stated.

The Prime Minister drew an analogy to a computer that malfunctions owing to the lack of knowledge of the end user and stated that ayurveda teaches us that the body and mind should be healthy and in harmony with one another.

"With the aid of information, science, and culture, our mission is to promote the notion of global welfare. And Ayurveda is an excellent means of achieving this, "he remarked.

"I am pleased that over thirty countries have recognised ayurveda as a system of traditional medicine. We must reach additional nations with concerted effort "Modi stated.

"I am convinced that these three institutes (which were launched today) would provide the Ayush healthcare system a significant boost. Ayurveda is a science whose goal is for everyone to be happy and healthy. Life should be disease-free. The globe is becoming increasingly interested in ayurveda. Since I became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had begun to promote it. This enabled WHO to establish the first worldwide hub for traditional medicine in Jamnagar. We even created a distinct ministry for AYUSH "Modi stated.

"We had the results and impacts of ayurveda on our side, but we lagged behind in terms of data. Our medical data, research, and journals must be compiled to verify every claim using contemporary scientific standards "he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the government has launched the Ayush Research Portal for evidence-based research data, which contains over 40,000 research studies.

"During the Corona period, there were approximately 150 AYUSH-specific research investigations. We are currently advancing toward the formation of a National Ayush Research Consortium "he stated.

"In the AYUSH industry, everyone has numerous chances. Approximately 40,000 MSMEs take initiative. In eight years, the AYUSH industry has risen from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 1,50,000 crore "he stated.

(Inputs from Agencies)