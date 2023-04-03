PM Sharif responds to Chief Justice Bandial's criticism

Islamabad: Taking the polarisation in the coup-prone country to new extremes amidst economic catastrophe and fierce political difference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif retaliated against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday for his critical statements.

On March 31, during a hearing regarding the delay of elections in Punjab, the chief justice stated: "Those who were held captive, imprisoned, or labelled traitors as recently as yesterday are now addressing parliament. They have begun communicating and are being treated with dignity as leaders." While the Prime Minister was arrested twice on accusations of suspected corruption during the government of Imran Khan but was bailed out by the courts, many saw the blatant reference as a jab at the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Sharif, speaking to the National Assembly, said that he had been the target of false accusations and subsequent arrests from the previous government, but that he had been able to successfully dispute these claims.—Inputs from Agencies