PM Modi will hold high-level meeting on Covid crisis

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Thursday, Covid-19 will be the topic of a high-level meeting that the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, will preside over.

Wednesday saw a review of the situation following the Covid surge in China and other nations by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He presided over a conference of key officials and thereafter urged people to behave in a Covid-appropriate way by being immunised and wearing masks in crowded locations.

Five Covid instances were recorded in the national capital on Wednesday, and a new Covid-related fatality was also reported, according to media and the government health bulletin. In Delhi, the Covid positive rate was 0.19 percent, and there were a total of 27 active cases.

As of Wednesday, eight Covid patients have made a recovery, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 19,80,555. There are currently 19 patients receiving care in home isolation.

With the addition of the additional Covid patients, Delhi's overall caseload increased to 20,07,102, and the death toll now stands at 26,520.

In the past 24 hours, 2,642 additional tests—1501 RT-PCR and 1,141 Rapid Antigen—were performed, bringing the total to 4,05,70,041—while 470 vaccinations—42 initial doses, 131 second doses, and 307 precaution doses—were given.

According to the health bulletin in the national capital, there have been 3,73,46,397 cumulative beneficiaries who have received vaccinations to date.

(Inputs from Agencies)