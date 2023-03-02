PM Modi urges G20 foreign ministers to agree

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Group of Twenty on Thursday to work together to address critical global issues, despite a deep divide among the organisation over the Ukraine war.

Modi appealed to Mahatma Gandhi and Buddha in his video address to the G20 foreign ministers conference, encouraging them to "concentrate not on what separates us, but on what unites us." There was a gathering of foreign ministers from the world's most industrialised and developing nations, and many diplomats expected it to be acrimonious because of the growing divide between the US-led West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine war.

According to the prime minister, the G20 is counted on to help with issues like transnational crime, corruption, terrorism, and food and energy security as well as growth and development. The G20 has the ability to achieve consensus and produce tangible outcomes in all of these areas. Modi, who did not directly address the Ukraine war or any other divisive topic, said that we should not let issues that we cannot settle together get in the way of those that we can.—Inputs from Agencies