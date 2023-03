New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new area office and innovation centre for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in this city.

In a statement released by the PMO, it was revealed that Prime Minister Modi would be releasing the Bharat 6G Vision Paper and kicking off the 6G R&D Test Bed at the event.

Also, he will address the crowd and unveil the "Call before u dig" app, according to the statement.—Inputs from Agencies