PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 71,000 people

New Delhi: On Friday, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will issue approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly admitted recruits working in various government departments and organisations, and he will address them via video-conferencing.

This is part of his initiative from last year, which he called the 'Rozgar Mela', to provide employment for 10 million people.

According to the PMO, it is a step towards fulfilling Modi's pledge to give employment creation highest priority. It was also stated that the 'Rozgar Mela' would serve as a catalyst for the creation of more jobs and would give young people access to significant possibilities that would allow them to feel empowered and take part in the development of their country.—Inputs from Agencies