PM Modi to address rally in K'taka on April 30 ahead of polls

Bengaluru: During the Assembly elections on May 10 in the southern state of Karnataka, a BJP leader announced on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak at a massive public rally on April 30 in the Channapatna in the Ramnagar district.

A spokesman for the BJP has stated that they hope to increase their seat count in areas of the state where they currently do not have much of a foothold.

H.D. Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister of Karnataka and a leader in the secular Janata Dal, is running for office in the Channapatna constituency. Former minister C.P. Yogeshwar has been nominated to run for this seat by the BJP. Experts predict a head-to-head struggle between the JD-S and the BJP in this district.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy's son, is running for office in the adjoining Ramnagar constituency. According to the JD-S, this area is a stronghold.

There will be a massive rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Channapatna.

Preparations are being made at Shettihalli village.

Sources say that a massive stage and shelter will be set up to hold 1-2 million people. Tumakuru, Mandya, and Mysuru will all supply the BJP with volunteers.

Yogeshwar on Saturday said there would be no road show this time in Channapatna. "The programme is scheduled to take place for about 2 hours. The party wants to win more seats in the old Mysuru region (south Karnataka)," he said.—Inputs from Agencies