PM Modi launches many tuberculosis-eradication measures

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday a series of steps to eradicate tuberculosis, and he credited India's "Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam" doctrine for providing a holistic perspective and practical answers.

While the worldwide goal is 2030, Modi announced at the World TB Day 'One Global TB Conference' that India is working to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.

"The Indian philosophy of 'Vasudev Kutumbkam' is a reflection of the country's ethos (whole world one family). The modern world is benefiting from this ancient idea's holistic perspective and practical suggestions "What he had to say was.—Inputs from Agencies