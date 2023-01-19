PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka says development is our primary objective, not vote bank.

Yadgiri (KTK): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the BJP government has only development as its focus, while criticising the rival party's leadership in Karnataka and their "vote bank" politics for the underdevelopment of some areas of the state. He was referring to the good aspects of having BJP governments at both the state and the central levels when he stated that having a double engine government implies having double benefits, double welfare, and double rate of rapid development, and that Karnataka is the best example of this. Elections for the state assembly in Karnataka are scheduled for May.

"It has been 75 years of India's development and now the country is marching ahead with the focus on the next 25 years. These 25 years are going to be the Amrit Kaal for every citizen and state, during which we have to build a developed India," Modi noted. He made these remarks after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating a number of infrastructure projects relating to irrigation and drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal in this district. He said, the only way India will ever be developed is when every citizen of the country, every family, every state gets associated with this campaign.

"India can be developed when, whether it is a farmer working in the field or a labourer working in industry, everyone has a better life. India can be developed when there are good crops in fields and industries expand too," he said. The PM said there are examples such as Yadgiri and north Karnataka, despite their potential, this region was lagging in the development journey. He noted that this can only be achieved by learning from the negative experiences and wrong policies of the past decades and making sure that they are not repeated.—Inputs from Agencies