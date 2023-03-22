PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Covid, influenza situation, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a high-level conference to discuss the recent rise in influenza and COVID-19 cases across the country. He instructed officials to increase genome sequencing while also placing an emphasis on Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to revised data from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, India has seen 1,134 new coronavirus cases and the number of active cases has risen to 7,026. An additional 5 fatalities brought the total to 5,30,813. According to information that was last updated at 8 am, one death had been recorded in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, while one death had been reconciled by Kerala.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi presided over the meeting to assess the COVID-19 and influenza situation in the country in terms of the readiness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, and the public health implications of these developments.—Inputs from Agencies