PM Modi congratulates Manik Saha on being sworn in as Tripura CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manik Saha on Wednesday as he took oath as chief minister of Tripura, saying that Saha and his newly sworn-in cabinet would "surely deliver" on the mandate given to them by the people of the state.

Saha, a 70-year-old BJP stalwart, recently took the oath of office as chief minister of the strategically important Indian state of Tripura. The Governor, Satyadeo Narain Arya, also swore in eight additional ministers.

N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, was present alongside Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.—Inputs from Agencies