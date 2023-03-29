PM Modi condoles demise of BJP MP Girish Bapat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of BJP MP Girish Bapat.

New Delhi News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of BJP MP Girish Bapat.

BJP MP from Pune, Girish Bapat passed away due to prolonged illness on Wednesday. He was critically ill and on life support in the city's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, a statement from the hospital said earlier in the day.

PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Girish Bapat Ji was a humble and hardworking leader who served society diligently. He worked extensively for the development of Maharashtra and was particularly passionate about Pune's growth. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.

"Shri Girish Bapat Ji played a key role in building and strengthening the BJP in Maharashtra. He was an approachable MLA who raised issues of public welfare. He also made a mark as an effective Minister and later as Pune's MP. His good work will keep motivating several people."

Bapat, 72, has been ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years. He had served as an MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune city, and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Pune constituency in 2019. IANS