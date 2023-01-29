PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions in the country

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Saturday against attempts to promote discord and division in the country, claiming that such efforts will fail.

In his speech to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said that the only way for India to achieve grandeur was through the slogan of togetherness.

The prime minister boasted that India's young population was drawing international attention. Modi said that the digital, startup, and innovation revolutions his government sparked were positively impacting young people.—Inputs from Agencies