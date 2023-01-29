PM Modi asks ministers to reach out to middle class; tell them of schemes which have benefitted them

New Delhi: On Sunday, according to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Union ministers to reach out to the middle class about the schemes that have benefited it.

Before the Union Budget is presented on February 1, he said while government programmes have benefited the poor and the marginalised, various efforts have also been taken for the middle class that have made their lives simpler, according to the sources. He was chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the time.

The prime minister wanted the Union ministers to reach out to the middle class with facts and information about the programmes that were helping them in different ways.—Inputs from Agencies