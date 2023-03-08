PM Modi and Australian PM on two-day Gujarat tour

Ahemedabad: From March 7 to 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, will be in Gujarat for two days. On March 9, they will attend the first day of the fourth Test match between the two countries, which will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Albanese will land in Ahmedabad in the evening, before PM Modi does, and will immediately make his way to the Sabarmati Ashram in the city to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, who lived at the Ashram throughout the Indian liberation movement.

According to the official itinerary released by officials, Albanese would participate in a cultural event hosted by the Gujarat government at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar in honour of the Holi holiday.

The Australian Prime Minister will be joined at Raj Bhavan by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and other dignitaries.

On Wednesday night, Albanese will also be present at a five-star hotel for an event hosted by an Australian university.

Both prime ministers are expected to attend Thursday morning's first day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. After a few hours of watching the game, they would leave.

Neeraj Badgujar, the additional commissioner of police for sector 1 in Ahmedabad, said that around three thousand officers would be stationed at the stadium and in the surrounding region in preparation for the expected massive influx of people for the cricket match.

"On March 9, both Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison will attend a Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Law enforcement has finished setting up the necessary security measures. Around the stadium and other key locations, we have stationed about 200 police officers and 3,000 policemen "This is what Badgujar informed the press on Tuesday.

Special parking arrangements have been planned to accommodate the almost 1,500 buses that will bring spectators to the stadium, as reported by Joint Commissioner of Police N N Chaudhary.—Inputs from Agencies