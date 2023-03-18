  • Today is: Saturday, March 18, 2023
PM MITRA textile park boosts southern TN textile industry: Stalin

The Hawk
March18/ 2023

Chennai: In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that a PM MITRA textile park would be established in the state of Tamil Nadu, the state's chief minister, M K Stalin, has expressed his gratitude.

In a message posted on Friday, the official Twitter account of the state Raj Bhavan praised the PM for bringing the textile park to the state, citing the positive effects on employment and economic growth it will have.

Stalin praised Modi for deciding to build a PM MITRA Park in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.—Inputs from Agencies

