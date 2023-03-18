PM Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To An Accident In Cold Storage In Chandausi, UP

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in the cold storage in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister's office tweeted;

"The accident in the cold storage in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh is tragic. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The local administration under the supervision of the state government is making all possible efforts for relief and rescue. I wish speedy recovery to all the injured. I do: PM"