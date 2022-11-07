PKL 9: Akash Shinde's Super 10 gives Puneri Paltan a huge win over U.P. Yoddhas

Pune (The Hawk): In the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan defeated U.P. Yoddhas 40-31 on Friday at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex. Raider Akash Shinde was the standout with 15 points.

In the opening minutes of the game, both teams engaged in a tight battle that ended at 5-5. Akash Shinde, a raider for the Puneri Paltan, led the onslaught while Surender Gill scored raid points for the U.P. Yoddhas.

However, Shinde scored multiple raid points and was supported by Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali as the Pune team eked out a 9-6 advantage in the 11th minute.

As the Paltan jumped out to a commanding 12-7 lead in the 15th minute, Mohit Goyat also joined the celebration. The Pune team persisted and led 19-11 at the end of the first half.

Inflicting an All Out to close the gap to 18-21, the Yoddhas displayed greater urgency in the second half.

However, Goyat successfully executed a raid in the 25th minute to aid his team in continuing to advance. At 27-23 in the 30th minute, Puneri Paltan still had the advantage despite Surender Gill's multi-point attack.

Soon after, Fazel Atrachali's tackle of Pardeep Narwal helped his team cause an All Out, giving them a commanding 33-24 advantage. The Puneri Paltan stayed hot for the rest of the game and eventually sealed a convincing victory.

