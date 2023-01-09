Over 100 shanties destroyed in Gurugram fire

Gurugram: On Monday, a large fire ripped through the Ghasola village in Gurugram's Sector-49, destroying more than a hundred shanties.

Residents living in the huts were safely evacuated by firefighters, who eventually brought the blaze under control after around three hours of work.

There have been no casualties or injuries reported.

The Sector-29 fire station received a call about the incident at 11:55 a.m., according to fire officials.

A fire official named Rajesh Kumar reported that more than 20 fire tenders were activated.

“Teams of several fire personnel, civil defence and police personnel were deployed in the fire-fighting and evacuation operations. Most probably the incident was caused by an electric short-circuit,” he said.

Wood, bamboo, tarpaulin sheets, and plastic cover these huts. These things were another reason why the fire spread so quickly across the area.

Residents suffered some property damage, but there were no fatalities or injuries. "The people who live there work for a daily wage on construction sites and in homes," he said.—Inputs from Agencies