Outside of society, a man thrashed, Greater Noida

Greater Noida (The Hawk): The internet has been inundated with a video showing a guy being assaulted by a bunch of individuals outside a society in Greater Noida.

Sources claim that a brawl between two factions occurred outside the Fusion Homes society.

A man was permitted to set up a fair inside the society's grounds by the society's builder. The man was accused by the locals of acting inappropriately around the women there, which is what led to the incident.

The incident is within the purview of Bisrakh police station. More research is being done.

