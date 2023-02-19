Out-of-form KL Rahul retains his place for last two Tests, Unadkat recalled for ODIs

New Delhi: Sunday, after India's six-wicket victory over Australia in Delhi, the selectors declared that they would be keeping the same Test squad together for the next two matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This means that opening batsman K L Rahul would be keeping his spot in the team.

So far in the series, Rahul has scored 20, 17, and 1 runs, while Shubman Gill has been sitting on the bench. Last year, when he led the team in two Tests in Bangladesh, the opener also had a rough time.

He was the vice captain for the first two Tests against Australia, which is an interesting fact. However, Rohit Sharma has not had a vice captain named for the last two games.—Inputs from Agencies