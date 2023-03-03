Out-of-box thinking, long-term vision can take tourism to new heights: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that tourism can reach new heights with "out-of-the-box thinking" and "long-term vision." He also said that villages in remote parts of India are now on the tourism map.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode', he advocated for the rollout of apps with information in several Indian languages, in addition to the installation of multilingual signs at popular tourist destinations.

The prime minister went into detail about how the Union Budget this year would boost the tourism industry and provide many new economic prospects for young people.—Inputs from Agencies