Our govt with BJP constituted lawfully, says Maha CM Shinde; Raut claims Thackeray faction is'real' Sena

Mumbai: On Friday, Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra and leader of a Shiv Sena group, said his party has faith in the court system and expects the Supreme Court to render a fair decision in the matter involving the political crisis in Maharashtra in June of that year.

The head of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, has claimed that the party led by Uddhav Thackeray is the "genuine" Shiv Sena and that the truth will be established on February 21 when the matter is heard by the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to rehear appeals from parties affected by the political crisis in Maharashtra that broke out in June 2022 due to the Shiv Sena's split. The 2016 ruling addresses the authority of assembly speakers to rule on petitions for disqualification.—Input from Agencies