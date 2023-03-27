Organ Donation By One Person Can Give Life To 8-9 People: Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Calling on the citizens to come ahead for organ donation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, said that the government has relaxed several rules to encourage people in giving new lives to others.

In his 99th Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said, "Our relationship with 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached its 99th step. Usually, 99 is considered a tough phase. Especially in cricket, nervous nineties is considered very difficult. But when it comes to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the people of the country, the inspiration is something else". "Today, we are celebrating Azadi ka Amritkal, and moving ahead with new resolutions. I am very excited to know the suggestions of you all for the 100th episode. Your suggestions make the 100th episode even more memorable," he added.

Emphasising about organ donation, the Prime Minister said that it has become a very important medium in the age of modern medical science. "It is said that when a person donates his organs after death, it raises the possibility of giving a new life to 8-9 people. I am very satisfied that for promoting organ donation, a similar policy is being adopted in the whole country," he said.

He said that the government with the aim of promoting organ donation, has removed the minimum age threshold and domicile rule related to it.

"In this direction, it has been decided to remove the condition of domicile. Now, a patient can register for organ donation by going into any state. The government has also done away with the restriction of minimum age of 65 years for organ donation. I urge the countrymen to come ahead in large numbers. Your one decision can save many lives, make many lives," PM Modi said. PM Modi said that the speed with which India is moving in the direction of solar energy is an achievement in itself.

"Nowadays, renewable energy is being talked about in the whole world. When I meet people outside the country, they always talk about India's incredible success in this field. In Pune, Maharashtra, one such excellent effort has caught my attention. Diu has become the first district in India, which is using 100 per cent clean energy for all daytime needs," he said.

He said that 'Sabka Prayas' of the people is taking India forward in the direction of solar energy.

"People of this country have a special relationship with the sunlight. The scientific temperament and cultural devotion that we have had with the sun is hardly noticed anywhere else. I am happy that today, every citizen is understanding the benefits of solar energy and is also contributing towards green energy. The spirit of this 'Sabka Prayas' is taking India forward in that direction," he said. The Prime Minister further said that Kashi Tamil Sangamam is celebrating the ancient ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. "The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is to be held in April and will revive the thousands-year-old connection between Saurashtrians and Tamilians," PM Modi added.

—ANI