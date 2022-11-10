Orange alert is issued by IMD for Chennai and surrounding districts

Chennai (The Hawk): On November 11 and 12, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for the Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chennai districts.

This comes after an advisory for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in certain districts. A statement from the

According to IMD, the weather system is forecast to travel into Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where it may bring heavy to very severe rain, particularly in Chennai and neighbouring areas.

According to the statement, "a low-pressure area has formed over the same region and the cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above sea level over Southwest Bay of Bengal and bordering equatorial Indian ocean."

The cyclonic circulation is expected to become more noticeable during the following 48 hours and proceed toward the northwest, bringing heavy to very severe rains, according to the weather service.

IMD reports that Chennai district received 459.4 mm of rain within the same time period, representing a 13% increase in rains above Tamil Nadu's 237.7 mm shortfall since October 1.

In the upcoming 48 hours, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning across Chennai and the surrounding regions.

(Inputs from Agencies)