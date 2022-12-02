Opposition parties demonstrate in Tripura calling for the return of law and order

Agartala (The Hawk): Following the political violence on Wednesday that resulted in the death of a member of the Left party, the opposition CPI-M, Trinamool Congress, Congress, and other parties individually organised a series of protests across Tripura on Thursday. They demanded the restoration of law and order.

The body of Sahid Mia was "kidnapped" from the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, according to CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, on Thursday night after some police officers and a sizable security team forcibly scattered the family of the killed Left party cadre.

Mia, 65, was slain and at least 30 members of the Left party and leaders of the governing BJP were hurt in a violent conflict between the workers of the two organisations on Wednesday in Charilam, Tripura's Sepahijala district.

In a statement, the CPI-M asserted that when party members attempted to reopen one of its offices at Charilam, BJP supporters attacked them.

In a meeting with DGP Amitabh Ranjan on Thursday, Chaudhury, a member of the CPI-M central committee, was in charge of a delegation of party officials and demanded the quick arrest of all of the criminals guilty for the deaths of numerous opposition members and workers.

"Total anarchy and "jungle raj" have been formed in Tripura since the BJP has been in power there since 2018. When an incident occurs in Tripura, the cops stay mute bystanders "told the media, the Left's leader.

The CPI-M started statewide protest marches on Wednesday when Mia passed away, and they continued on Thursday.

In the meantime, the police stopped the Trinamool Congress on Thursday from gheraoing the home of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Later, Trinamool's representative for Tripura, Rajib Banerjee, said that despite several incidents of political violence, rape, and murder, no one has been apprehended by the police since those responsible are BJP members who control the state.

Additionally, the Congress organised protest gatherings in Agartala and other regions of Tripura.

The violence in Charilam, according to the CPI-M politburo, is representative of the way things have been going in Tripura since since the BJP took office there in February 2018.

The Left party claimed that the BJP, working in collusion with the government and police, continues to terrorise political opponents with just over two months till the Assembly elections.

(Inputs from Agencies)