Opposition attacks PM for 'not giving answers' on Adani issue

New Delhi: Wednesday, the opposition criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on claims about entrepreneur Gautam Adani, which they called "the elephant in the room." Former Congress head Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of "sheltering" the billionaire.

In response to Modi's assertion that the confidence of crores of people in him serves as a barrier impenetrable to the insults and falsehoods of his opponents, the opposition launched an attack.

The Prime Minister, speaking in response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, stated that the people knew that he has come to their rescue in times of distress and questioned how the people would agree with the abuses and claims made by the opposition parties.—Inputs from Agencies