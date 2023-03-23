Opposition Slams BJP-Led U'khand Govt Over Proposed Hike In Electricity, Water Rates

Dehradun: Opposition parties in Uttarakhand criticised the BJP-led state government on Thursday over the proposed hike in electricity and water rates and reduction in liquor prices.

Taking a jibe at the Pushkar Singh Dhami government, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Karan Mahara said during the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, the liquor is getting cheaper but electricity and water are getting costlier.

“The government is giving hundreds of crores of rupees to private companies producing gas-based power in our state without generating a single unit of electricity. It is also roasting electricity and increasing its prices for the third time within a year, burdening the consumers,” he said.

Similarly, the government has installed taps under the ‘Ghar-Ghar Nal, Ghar-Ghar Jal’ scheme, but there is hardly any water in them. People are paying water bills ranging from Rs 200 to 300 for water that comes after eight days, Congress leader said.

Naming a liquor brand, Mahara said now a new slogan has been raised in our state “Blender (liquor) cheap, cylinder (cooking gas) expensive”. He further criticised the government for not increasing the support price of sugarcane this year, saying that the decision is hurting farmers.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also attacked the government saying that the government is engrossed in celebrations while the general public is suffering from the brunt of the price rise.

AAP’s state organisation coordinator Jot Singh Bisht said in a statement that since 2017, a debt of Rs 77,000 crore has been imposed on the state, crushing people under the burden of inflation. “The government is increasing the prices of electricity and water. By increasing the prices of cooking gas cylinders and food items, they have poured water on the burning stove of the poor,” he said.

“Apart from this, by deciding to reduce the liquor prices in the new excise policy, the government has committed the crime of making the young generation a victim of drugs,” Bisht added.

From April 1, consumers in the hill state will have to shell out more for electricity and water.

According to government sources, the proposal of the Uttarakhand Urja Nigam to increase the power rates in the state by up to 12 per cent may be approved by the Electricity Regulatory Commission in its meeting to be held this week, affecting 27.50 lakh consumers.

On the other hand, the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan has taken approval from the government to increase water rates by 15 per cent, making the water costlier by Rs 150 to 200 per quarter across the state from the new financial year. —PTI