Oppn pitches caste-based census, raising quota

New Delhi: On Monday, the Congress accused the national government of blocking the proposal and manipulating the matter for political gain, while several opposition parties renewed their calls for a caste-based census and reservation based on the number of ST, SC, and OBC communities.

Rahul Gandhi, head of the Congress party, has repeatedly called for the elimination of the 50% quota ceiling and has requested population-based reservations for Dalits and tribals.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a recent caste census, arguing that accurate demographic information is necessary for effective social justice and empowerment initiatives.—Inputs from Agencies