Oppn parties raise questions over UP encounters, SP leader claims Atiq Ahmed's son may be shot

Etawah/Lucknow: On Tuesday, both BSP president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav voiced their concern over recent police encounters in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav specifically expressed concern that one of the sons of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed could be killed in the near future.

In the last 10 days, police have executed two persons suspected of being involved in the 2005 murder of former BSP Lawmaker Raju Pal's crucial witness, Umesh Pal.

On February 24th, Umesh Pal and his two police security guards, Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh, were gunned down in the Dhoomanganj neighborhood of Prayagraj.