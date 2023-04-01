Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Only 38 Days! Only 38 days will have passed since Shelly Oberoi became Mayor of Delhi and its just about time for her to relinquish the mayor's office making way for election for the new Delhi Mayor according to fully laid down official rules complete with sections, sub-sections. And, today is her last day in office as per rules. Even though Shelly Oberoi's Mayoral tenure is of 1 year and it is ending, and, the process of new election of a new Mayor is underway, there are, of course selective, rumblings that Oberoi should be re-elected as she has proved herself as a worthy Mayor. Her critics of course counter it by asking specifically, what municipal or civic changes she has brought in Delhi: None. Rather, mess is what is writ large in the capital city's civic aspects from sewage to cleanliness to sweeping to dumping-n-piling of mess etc thereby making it mandatory that a different Mayor of another party is elected so that time is not wasted on only politiking letting civic works in Delhi pile up unattended as in Oberoi's case. Thus ends 38 days of Mayoral tenure of Shelly Oberoi.