Ongoing Flyover Construction on NH 34 causes traffic woes for Locals and Tourists

Dehradun News (The Hawk):The construction of a flyover on NH 34, which started six to eight months ago from Shri Udaseen Bramhanirvaan Aashram, has been causing immense traffic congestion in the region. The route covers three major cities - Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun, making it a vital link for commuters and tourists alike. However, the ongoing construction has led to long and frustrating traffic jams during peak hours, leading to inconvenience and hardship for locals and tourists alike.

According to reports, the evening time is the peak time when people witness the most massive traffic jam in the region. The situation is so dire that even ambulances face difficulty navigating through the congested roads, often taking up to one to two hours to reach their destination.

Despite the prolonged construction period, there is no clear timeline for when the project will be completed. The uncertainty has led to frustration among residents, who are increasingly losing patience and demanding prompt action from the authorities.

The big question on everyone's mind is whether the flyover will provide relief to citizens and outsiders from the massive traffic congestion once it is completed. However, there is no clear answer to this yet, as the construction work is still ongoing, and the impact of the flyover on traffic flow remains to be seen.

In conclusion, the ongoing construction of the flyover on NH 34 is causing significant traffic woes for locals and tourists in the region. The lack of clarity on when the construction work will be completed and the uncertainty over the impact of the flyover is adding to the frustration of the people. It is high time that the authorities take swift action to address the issue and ensure smooth traffic flow on this crucial route. - Chirag Kaul