New Delhi: The Election Commission said on Wednesday that by-elections for one Lok Sabha seat and four assembly seats in four states would be held on May 10 alongside the Karnataka assembly elections.

Vote tallies will be released on May 13.

After Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 76, died of a heart attack while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in January of this year, the seat for Jalandhar became vacant.—Inputs from Agencies