On Valentine's Day, Bajrang Dal Turns Moral Police

Moradabad/Muzaffarnagar: Reports of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists playing the role of moral police on Valentine's Day and harassing young couple poured in from western Uttar Pradesh.

Members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal made couples who were sitting in a park in Moradabad tie rakhi to each other on Valentine's Day. They were later asked to leave the spot by the police at the park.

The right-wing activists said that "if these people are not married, they must be siblings and that is why they asked the woman to tie a rakhi to her brother".

Rohan Saxena, the state president of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal said, "In Indian culture, apart from husband and wife, all sisters are like mother and sister to us. In India, except for your wife, you treat every woman like your sister."

He added, "The boys and girls were roaming around carefully and they told us that they are not in a relationship. So, we made them tie rakhis."

In Muzaffarnagar, several members of Hindu Mahasabha in saffron scarves launched a 'couple search' drive across cafes and restaurants in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. The outfit had already warned youths. However, police swung into action and detained dozens of troublemakers. All of them were taken to Nagar Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, members of another outfit burnt Valentine's Day cards, posters on Shiv Chowk, main market in Muzaffarnagar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, said, "After getting information that some people are conducting searches at public places, police reached the spot and asked them to stop, and 17 people were taken into custody. All were released later."

—IANS