On Tuesday, Indian stock markets reached fresh highs

Chennai (The Hawk): The Sensex of the BSE and the Nifty of the NSE both reached record highs on Tuesday as the Indian stock markets erupted for the second day in a row.

After starting the day at 62,362.08 points and touching a low of 62,362.08 points throughout the day, the Sensex of the BSE reached a record high of 62,877.73 points on Monday.

On Monday, the Sensex reached an all-time high of 62,701.40 points before closing at 62,504.80 points.

The Sensex has increased by 323.21 points to 62,828.01 points.

The Nifty began at 18,552.45 points on the NSE after closing at 18,562.75 points the previous day.

The Nifty then surged to a high of 18,659.75 points and a low of 18,552.15 points.

