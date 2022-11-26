On November 26, K'taka AAP will mark the party's Foundation Day

Bengaluru (The Hawk): A party leader announced on Friday that numerous events will be held throughout the state on Saturday to commemorate the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) founding day.

AAP, Founded on November 26, 2012.

In addition, the Constituent Assembly of India enacted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it went into effect on January 26, 1950.

AAP members from Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency will host a "greeting walkers" event at Cubbon Park early in the day.

In order to emphasise the ideals and guiding principles upon which the nation is founded, they will be handing out pocket cards with the Preamble to the Constitution to visitors to the park, according to an AAP leader.

Following that, volunteers on Yulu bikes will conduct a "Yulu-thon" across the Assembly, wishing thousands of locals and dispersing copies of the Preamble.

According to Mohan Dasari, city president of AAP Bengaluru, "We are happy that Aam Aadmi Party was launched on Constitution Day." What a better day to be born and serve the nation and the people of our wonderful country than today?

"The Aam Aadmi Party has unexpectedly risen to the third-largest party in the nation in just ten short years. Because of the work it has done in Delhi and the love that people have shown for it and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, this party of mostly middle-class and poor people has risen like a rocket without the support of big businesses, big money, or family politicians "says Prakash Nedungadi, the Bengaluru AAP secretary.

(Inputs from Agencies)