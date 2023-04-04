Two persons running the racket of prostitution were also arrested.

Kashmir News (The Hawk): The Chanapora Police claimed that the racket led by Irshad Ahmad Bhat, son of Shaban Bhat from Pampore, and Mohd Shafi Hajam, son of Abdul Qayoom Hajam from Pulwama, and others, were nabbed on Monday evening based on specific information.

The police conducted a raid in the Bagh-e-Mehtab area and apprehended people on the spot during the operation. These people, all of whom were locals of Srinagar, include 4 sex workers and 2 customers who were also detained for questioning.

The racket was operated from a residence that was rented and belonged to Altaf Hussain Afaqi, son of Asadullah Afaqi of Chanapora.

At the Chanpura police station, a report was filed FIR No. 19/2023 under section 3, 4, and 8 of the Immoral Trafficking Act.

The authorities clarified that the landlord had failed to do proper tenant verification and he would be held criminally liable of crime.

The police of Chanapora also suggested the citizens of Kashmir to do the tenant verification, who-so-ever have rented their houses, rooms and shops. - Chirag Kaul