On Delhi's outskirts, 5-year-old girl raped

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the Bhalswa Diary neighbourhood of outer north Delhi, a girl of about 5 years old was abducted before being sexually assaulted.

According to a senior official, the police believe they have leads on the suspect and are hopeful of apprehending him within the next 24 hours.

According to the official, the girl was kidnapped on Wednesday night while she was playing close to her home. She was later discovered early on Thursday morning in a neighbouring park.

According to the police, a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered after information regarding the disappearance of a girl child between the ages of 4-5 years was received on Wednesday night.

"To find the kid, three teams were organised. Additionally, announcements were made at the mosque, and all police officers received a copy of the child's photo. The girl was found by a police team, who then took her for a legally required medical examination "the official stated.

However, the doctors' opinions and additions to the FIR of sexual assault, Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, and the 6 POCSO Act.

"Ten teams of special employees have been assigned the task of tracking down the accused from various perspectives. We aim to find the accused in the next 24 hours thanks to the leads we have "the official said.

