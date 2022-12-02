On Day 1, 168 placement offers are made to IIT Guwahati

Agartala (The Hawk): Campus placements at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, started today. On day one, 46 companies submitted a total of 168 proposals, including 2 overseas ones.

The top local offer was worth Rs. 1.1 crore, while the highest international offer was for Rs. 2.4 crore.

Numerous technical specialties, including software development, data science, mathematics, core engineering, user experience design, VLSI, vehicle engineering, analyst, and product designer job profiles, were included in the offers.

Phase 1 of the hiring process is anticipated to go until December 15. Across all study streams combined, 1269 students have registered for placements. For 470 positions, a total of 264 organisations will conduct hiring. Up to 78 startups and five public sector organisations have both enrolled for the recruitment process.

The number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) made to institute students for the academic year 2022–2023 was 218—the most in the previous four years. The majority of the offers pertained to profiles in Core Engineering, IT, Finance, and Analyst.

Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product were among the major employers on the first day of hiring.

