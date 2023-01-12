Omicron sub-variant BF.7 detected in Covid-positive int'l passengers; vaccines effective.

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that the Omicron sub-variant, BF.7, has been found in several of the 200 Covid-positive samples of international air passengers that have been sequenced so far. He also said that the vaccines used in India to fight the viral disease are effective against it.

In a statement made on the sidelines of a book launch, Mandaviya said that more than 15 lakh international air passengers have been checked, with 200 of them testing positive for COVID-19.

The minister released a book called "Braving a Viral Storm," which was written by Aashish Chandorkar and Suraj Sudhir, at the Constitution Club here on Wednesday.—Inputs from Agencies