Odisha Engineer with Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 3.13 Cr Found, Held

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested Bijayananda Sahoo, an engineer, on Monday after finding disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.13 crore, an official said.

The Vigilance Official has stated that Sahoo, a superintending engineer in the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) division in Bhubaneswar, was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.13 crore, which is 221% higher than his known sources of income.

Officials from the anti-corruption wing have discovered two triple-story buildings, one double-story building, and 14 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar, Angul, and Dhenkanal as a result of their raids.

Six of the 14 plots are registered to the engineer's sister-in-law, and five are registered to his brother-in-law. The Vigilance suspects that Sahoo bought all of these properties as benami properties.

The Vigilance also recovered a total of Rs 1.81 lakh in cash, Rs 44.84 lakh in bank, postal, and insurance deposits, one four-wheeler, 237 grammes of gold jewellery, and silver ornaments valued more than Rs 10 lakh.

A case has been registered against Sahoo. Following the arrest, he is being sent to the court of special judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal, the official informed.—Inputs from Agencies