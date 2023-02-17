Odisha CM lays foundation for projects worth Rs 1,448cr

Bhubaneswar: On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik used the internet to virtually break ground on 17 industrial projects with a combined value of 1,448 crore rupees.

Two projects in Cuttack district were launched by the Chief Minister with a total investment of Rs 202 crore.

These projects are estimated to employ 4,500 people at a cost of Rs 1,650 crore in sectors such as plastics, seafood processing, manufacturing, tourism, information technology, medicines, and steel downstream.

An official said that the investment intent for these projects was received at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022.

The Chief Minister remarked that Odisha has become a key industrial hub in the country, spanning industries as diverse as metal and mineral production, chemical and petrochemicals, and food processing, among others, during the course of recent years.

"We have shifted from a resource-dependent, mineral-based industrial development to more rapid, broad-based and inclusive economic growth across diverse sectors," he said.

Patnaik promised the necessary assistance to companies who are considering Odisha as an investment destination, and he said he would make sure the state's residents had the finest possible possibilities for development.

"My government has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and prompt business environment for the investors in Odisha. Our focus on the 5T philosophy in transforming the industrial sector has further strengthened the industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the state," he added.

He went on to say that the Made in Odisha Conference - 2022 held the previous year was a huge success and that it had the potential to bring in investments totaling Rs 10 lakh crore because it was attended by business executives and industry delegations from all across the country.

The Chief Minister has stated that one of his government's main goals is to facilitate the rapid implementation of investment plans by offering unrivalled facilitation and support to businesses.—Inputs from Agencies