Oberoi Firm

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shelly Oberoi, Mayor of Delhi, today proved to be stolidly firm with 100s of years old shopkeepers of Moghul Era's Chandni Chowk having more than 100K shops, may be many of them are without papers or "required sarkari kagaj-patri" resulting in, now after say 400-500 years, today's authorities wanting the shopkeepers to"get out of shops so that they can be demolished", make way for "2023 spic-n-span, spacious Chandni Chowk tailor-made for global visitors who now detest visiting here due to its dinginess, squalor, filth, stench, seedy pigeon holes". Authorities want a new Chandni Chowk may be christened with a new India-suiting Hindu-name or continue with Chandni Chowk, say insiders. Mayor Shelly Oberoi does not want that in the specific sense, she wants 'no demolition of any kind' and further, the global visitors even then will continue to visit here en masse as now. She's fully firm on it, say insiders.