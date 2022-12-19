Notorious thief apprehended in Dwarka

New Delhi (the Hawk): With the arrest of a known thief on Monday, Delhi Police claimed to have solved four cases of robbery and snatching in the Dwarka neighbourhood.

The defendant, identified as Ranjit Singh alias Happy, a resident of Uttam Nagar's JJ community, was previously involved in six criminal cases. The Bindapur police station in Dwarka has also labelled him a "Bad Character."

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan, stated that a police squad monitoring the area on Sunday observed a suspicious person, who attempted to flee upon noticing the police.

"Consequently, he was pursued and apprehended. During the pat-down, a cell phone was discovered in his hands. Upon investigation, it was determined that the item had been taken in the Bindapur region "explained the chief executive.

"Upon prolonged interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in multiple theft incidents. He revealed that he had also stolen a cell phone and auto batteries from Bindapur. In accordance with his declaration and at his request, a mobile phone and two automobile batteries were also seized."

