Not scared of government agencies, will keep raising people's issues: Congress

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Congress said it would continue to ask questions about people's difficulties despite the government "unleashing" agencies and police against it.

Furthermore, the party said that the agenda for taking on the BJP alongside like-minded groups was established during its most recent plenary session.

Supriya Shrinate, a representative for the Congress, said the party successfully implemented its succession plan and had a democratic election for a new party president. She said that it had taken on the government and succeeded in having it rescind the farm laws and take a back seat on CAA legislation.—Inputs from Agencies