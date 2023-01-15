Northern plains experience icy winds; cold wave intensifies.

New Delhi: Chilly winds swept the plains of north and northwest India on Sunday, sending low points down to the 3–5 degrees Celsius range. It is going to get even colder until western disturbances start to bring some relief on Thursday.

The lowest temperature over the plains of northwest India was reported in Fatehpur, which is located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. It was 4.7 degrees below zero. Faridkot, Punjab, shivered at chilly minus one degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said that parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and west Madhya Pradesh have been experiencing cold wave to severe cold wave conditions on Sunday.—Inputs from Agencies